WEST MAUI (KHON) – Free childcare services will be offered for families affected by the deadly wildfires at Napili Park in West Maui on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Provided by Imua Family Services, a team of early childhood care professionals will offer no-cost drop-in childcare and family support services.

“Generations before us haven’t had this experience,” said Imua Family Services Executive Director Dean Wong.

“For these kinds of things to happen in the first 5 years of a child’s life? As a parent, all you want to do is keep them safe. That’s your goal. Then to have something like this tear through your community, you have no control and you feel like your children aren’t safe, they’re homeless, you don’t know where your means are coming from or how you’re going to provide for them? That’s hard.”

For more information, visit Imua Family Services or call 808-244-7467.