HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cats will soon be able to get spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for free at the Aloha Stadium.

The Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program is coming to Oahu to provide these services for free to owned cats and even free roaming community cats.

In honor of Greater Good Charities 15 year anniversary, they collaborated with the Hawaiian Humane Society, CatFriends, KAT Charities, Lucky Paws and Aloha Kitty to bring this clinic.

The clinic will be located at the Aloha Stadium and take place over a span of three days.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Monday, Sept. 19

Wednesday., Sept. 21

According to Greater Good, registration and drop off starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.

You can visit their website for more information.