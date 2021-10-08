Free candy chutes for Halloween treats

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people love the kinds of stories that talk about turning one man’s trash into another man’s treasure. American Floor and Home on Sand Island is a perfect example of that — and just in time for Halloween.

American Floor and Home will be giving away candy chutes for free to the community. To find out more about that, KHON2 spoke with Trisha Makiya, sales manager at American Floor and Home.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KHON2 asked: What is it, and what are you doing to give to the community?

“We sell carpet, right,” said Trisha Makiya, sales manager of American Floor and Home. “And these carpets come in a 12-foot spool. So, what better way — we thought last year — that we cut them in half and could still support the trick-or-treaters during the Halloween season by being socially distanced six feet apart. We did it last year — great success and we’re excited to bring it back again this year.”

This idea — for many people — is really cool and not just fitting within COVID guidelines, but it also turns trash into treasure.

KHON2 then asked: What would you be doing with these tubes?

“We would discard it — so, one way to up purpose these items,” Makiya explained. “And the kids have so much fun creating all different kinds of chutes. We asked people to post it last year, and we had everything from horror and gory to fun, rainbow bright. So, it’s whatever you want to do with these chutes.”

Makiya also showed KHON2 these chutes being put to action and showed how they would work.

“Yes, let’s show you how it works,” Makiya added. “All you have to do is prop it up, wait for the trick-or-treater and slide the candy through, and there you go.”

Aside from how the chute works, a part of the idea is to be creative. KHON2 also asked Makiya: How does this work, and what do people need to know?

“It’s on for two days, it’s going to be next week Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16,” Makiya explained. “Friday is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you have to do is go online, click on the calendar, reserve a date and time, come through the front doors. We have to temperature check you, and then you can just grab your tube.”

American Floor and Home also worked with schools, churches and other organizations within the last year. Makiya said there was a limit of the amount of chutes a person or organization can take.

“Limit? So, two per person, but if you’re from an organization — like a church or school — we’re giving 10,” said Makiya.“We want to make sure everyone has fun with it, and we support the community and like I said, last year, everyone was so overwhelmed and thankful for us doing this.”

October not only brings the Halloween season, but it is also Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Makiya said American Floor and Home is in support of that.

“We are proud supporters of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and for us to give back to the community — coming with every purchase — we’re giving one of these two great breast cancer mats right now,” Makiya said. “Can’t go wrong, both cute. But that’s our way of showing our support.”

All of this with the chutes is great, especially for the whole family. Halloween is only about three weeks away, and right now is the perfect time to find some kind of normalcy that we can get back to while still being COVID-safe.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.