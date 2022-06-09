HONOLULU (KHON2) – From June 13 to June 20, Kauai Bus will offer free bus service during Tropic Care.

Tropic Care is an eight-day event that includes free physical exams, eye exams, dental exams, fillings and extractions. According to the County of Kauai, no ID or insurance is needed for these services.

“We are excited to partner with the Kaua‘i District Health Office and the Innovative Readiness Training – Department of Defense,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “During Tropic Care, the County will offer free bus rides – including paratransit and fixed-route services.”

Mayor Kawakami said he encourages everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain health care services at no cost.

Tropic Care services will be available at the following clinics:

ʻEleʻele Elementary School

Kauaʻi Community College

Kapaʻa Middle School

If you can’t make it next week, there will be mobile clinics held at the Kīlauea Elementary School from June 13 to June 15 and Waimea Easter Seals on June 17, June 18 and June 20.

For more information about this year’s Tropic Care event, click here.