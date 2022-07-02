HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of Bike Month in Hawaii, 7-Eleven is offering you a way to get a free ride for a half-hour on a Biki bike.

Anybody ages 16 and older can redeem a free 30-minute ride by entering 7-Eleven’s special promo code at any Biki Stop kiosk or on Biki’s PBSC mobile app.

The promo code ‘711’ will be available to use from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

“As Hawaii’s convenience destination with 65 locations across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island, 7-Eleven Hawaii is proud to support and promote bike-sharing as an environmentally friendly and healthy alternative transportation method,” said Annika Streng, 7-Eleven Hawaii marketing manager.