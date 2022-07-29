HONOLULU (KHON2) — To conclude bike month, the Central Pacific Bank is sponsoring free bike helmets with Bikeshare Hawaii and the Hawaii Bicycling League.

They will be giving out 400 free helmets to those who are a member of the cycling community.

Helmets will be given at a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“Wearing a bike helmet makes smart, practical sense and CPB is proud to promote the health and safety of cyclists of all ages. These helmets also come with a Shaka Checking sticker to help us build the Shaka Community in Hawaii,” said Central Pacific Bank President and Chief Operating Officer Arnold Martines. “

CPB also specified that you do not need to be a Biki member or CPB customer to receive a free helmet.

Residents are encouraged to stop by The Barn at SALT Kakaako starting at 10:00 a.m. running through 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 to receive a free bike helmet.

Riders are encouraged to bike to the event.

For more information, you can visit Biki’s website.