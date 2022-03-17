HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the next two Saturdays Kapolei Commons and Hawaii Contemporary have teamed up to host upcycling workshops in front of Regal Kapolei 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

Organizers of the event say they are rethinking possibilities of waste with upcycling workshops that will teach keiki artists about the value of a variety of materials they see in their everyday lives.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Artist-teachers will guide participants of all ages to repurpose various materials, including bottle caps, plastic water bottles, milk cartons, unwanted T-shirts, paper and other materials that they see in their everyday lives. Supplies will be provided and are limited to first come, first served.

These events are free and all ages are encouraged to come out and get artsy with recycled materials.

The theme for Saturday, March 19 is clay animals using beach plastic led by Sheanae Tam a local artist based in Honolulu. The theme for Saturday March 26 is teaching keiki to turn trash into treasure by using recyclables found in junk objects like plastic plates, puzzle pieces and other items.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Supplies will be provided upon arrival and are limited to first come first served. For more information about this free event head to Kapolei common’s website.