HONOLULU (KHON2) – First Hawaiian Center located in the First Hawaiian Bank off Bishop street is holding their art gallery showcasing local artists.

This art exhibit will be showcasing work from Solomon Enos, Roland Longstreet and Kana Ogawa.

The event is free to attend and the artwork on display is up for sale. This art exhibit will take place until early December.

Solomon Enos was born and raised in Makaha Valley and has been making art for more than 30 years. He is known for his oil paintings, book illustrations, murals and game design.

“The name of the show is called ‘Umeke Honua and in Hawaiian, one way to interpret is the world as a bowl and that bowl is a way of understanding everything single part of this human story is connected,” said Enos.

He said in Hawaii we are at the peak of the bowl and Hawaii is one example where culture and color mix.

“You absolutely cannot have any real understanding of what a piece of art will do to you until you come down and see it,” said Enos.” “Art may have a meaning that you would be a different person after you see a really good piece of artwork it will change you for sure for the better.”

Roland Longstreet is a painter and sculptor based in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from UH Manoa with a bachelor’s in art with a focus on painting and sculpture and a minor in Chinese.

His artwork is known to be focused on exploring the universality of the human condition.

Lastly at the exhibit, you can check out Kana Ogawa a Honolulu-based painter from Chiba, Japan.

Ogawa received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from UH Manoa in 2017 and has been showing her artwork at different Hawaii exhibitions.

She said she is driven by her immigrant background to find different perspectives and discover her vulnerability.

“Kana Ogawa and Roland Longstreet are two amazing up-and-coming artists,” said Enos. “Their work is so vital it is like a virtual hug you have to come to check them out.”

Enos said they both have focused on the careful balance of somber and joy you need the grey to make the light make sense. He said you need a little bit of sorrow and also a little bit of happiness and they both have captured that in each of their artwork.

To view the pop-up art exhibit head to First Hawaiian Bank located at 999 Bishop Street and head to the First Hawaiian Center located in their lobby.