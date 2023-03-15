HONOLULU (KHON2) – Today is National Small Business Development Center Day, recognizing SBDC locations across the country helping support small business pursuers and owners achieve their dream.

The Hawaii SBDC is a University of Hawaii at Hilo program and has a mission, since 1990, to “Drive the economic sustainability of Hawaiʻi by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive.”

There are five locations. Two on the Big Island and one each on Kauai, Maui and Oahu.

Advising services by the Hawaii SBDC include analyzing financials, making sure businesses have good strategy and planning, evaluating capital needs, growth strategies, and government contracting among others.

Hawaii SBDC has served 1342 clients, started 55 businesses, and created 570 jobs in 2022. Some of the many businesses they have helped are Maui Brewing Company, Leeward Bowl, Manoa Chocolate Hawaii, Upcycle Hawaii, and Hilo Farmers Market.

The founder of Maui Brewing Company, Garrett Marrero, has worked with the Hawaii SBDC since 2004 which has been helping the business with finance.

“I’d say starting a small business in Hawaii is a pretty difficult thing and I highly recommend seeking out the help of the Hawaii SBDC, even just for simple questions to get some direction. They’ll help direct you to the appropriate people,” said Marrero.

In 2017, Garrett Marrero and wife and Melanie Oxley won the Small Business Persons of the Year award, presented by former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and SBA Administrator Linda McMahon.

Hawaii SBDC also hosts workshops and events, some have a $15 fee. These classes are both online and in-person. Click here to sign up for the next class.