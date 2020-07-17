Frank DeLima or DeLemur? Local comedian dedicates song to zoo animal named after him

Video Courtesy: Frank DeLima/City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Local comedian Frank DeLima has a new song and it’s dedicated to the zoo animal named after him.
Earlier this week, the Honolulu Zoo finally named its baby twin lemurs. One of them was named Mel for the late comedian Mel Cabang. The other was named, Frank DeLemur.
The public is welcomed to check out the baby lemurs. The Honolulu Zoo is now open Wednesday through Sunday.
