HONOLULU (KHON2) — For a third year in a row, Ala Moana Center will not be holding their Fourth of July fireworks show, but there will be five-day concert series featuring performances by Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning musicians and more.

From June 30 to July 4, shoppers can also enjoy special discounts at more than 40 retailers.

SCHEDULE FOR CONCERT SERIES

Thursday, June 30

11 a.m. – Sani Apuakehau Trio, Centerstage

12 p.m. – Evan Khay, Ewa Wing Stage

1 p.m. – High Watah, Centerstage

2 p.m. – Chris Salvado, Ewa Wing Stage

3 p.m. – The AJ Keolanui Band, Centerstage

4 p.m. – Lina Robins, Ewa Wing Stage

5 p.m. – Simple Souls, Centerstage

6 p.m. – Melaniie Duo, Ewa Wing Stage

7 p.m. – Peni Dean, Centerstage

Friday, July 1

11 a.m. – Uluwale, Centerstage

12 p.m. – Rich & Frank, Ewa Wing Stage

1 p.m. – Kapena, Centerstage

2 p.m. – Sani Apuakehau, Ewa Wing Stage

3 p.m. – Maunalua, Centerstage

4 p.m. – Zaysha, Ewa Wing Stage

5 p.m. – Nahe, Centerstage

6 p.m. – Garrett Alden, Ewa Wing Stage

7 p.m. – Justin Kawika Young, Centerstage

Saturday, July 2

11 a.m. – Royal Hawaiian Band, Centerstage

12 p.m. – Makamae Kennedy Trio, Ewa Wing Stage

1 p.m. – Na Hoku Pa, Centerstage

2 p.m. – Kalaʻe Parish & Kalena Ku, Ewa Wing Stage

3 p.m. – Bruddah Waltah, Centerstage

4 p.m. – Frank Sua Duo, Ewa Wing Stage

5 p.m. – Soul 3, Centerstage

6 p.m. – Jan & Kai, Ewa Wing Stage

7 p.m. – The Manaʻo Trio, Centerstage

Sunday, July 3

11 a.m. – Na Kane Pono, Centerstage

12 p.m. – Sienna Souza, Ewa Wing Stage

1 p.m. – Keiki Hula, Centerstage

2 p.m. – The Uncles, Ewa Wing Stage

3 p.m. – Del Beazley Duo, Centerstage

4 p.m. – ʻOhana Kennedy, Ewa Wing Stage

5 p.m. – Pacific Blu, Centerstage

6 p.m. – The Pakeles, Ewa Wing Stage

7 p.m. – Sean Naʻauao, Centerstage

Monday, July 4

11 a.m. – BET, Centerstage

12 p.m. – Joby Duo, Ewa Wing Stage

1 p.m. – Crossing Rain, Centerstage

2 p.m. – Bruddah Dan Trio, Ewa Wing Stage

3 p.m. – The Kalaʻe Parish Band, Centerstage

4 p.m. – Aisaiah Jacob’s Trio, Ewa Wing Stage

5 p.m. – The Manaʻo Company, Centerstage

6 p.m. – Kalaʻe & Robi, Ewa Wing Stage

7 p.m. – Opihi Pickers, Centerstage

DISCOUNTS & PROMOTIONS

More than 40 retailers will be offering exclusive discounts and promotions, which include free gift with purchase deals and up to 50% off. These offers can be found in Ala Moana Center’s Digital Savings Pass which is valid at participating stores from June 30 to July 4.

ABC Stores — Buy one, get one free:

Mochi Mochi Fuwa Plush All (Hakubundo)

Island Design Collection (SH Trading)

Tyvek Dry Bag (Tiger Mama)

Waterproof Dry Bag (ABC-DC)

Sanrio Lunch Tote (Doraemon and Peko & Poko)

Sanrio Face Mask (Pochacco, My Melody, Peko & Poko)

Aloha aina Coffee Assorted (Hawaiian Paradise Coffee)

Fruit of the Islands Gummi Bears Assorted (Hawaiian King)

Al Phillips the Cleaner — 50% off dry cleaning of five or more pieces.

Aloha Lane — 20% off entire purchase.

bareMinerals — $10 off purchase of $75 or $20 off purchase of $100, plus free gift with any purchase of $75 or more.

Big Island Candies — Free gift with a minimum purchase of $75.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf — Buy one, get one 50% off any large beverage.

E&K Jewelry — Up to 60% off select items.

Eco Town Select — 15% off regular-priced merchandise.

Genova International — Free gift with purchase of $50 or more.

Happy Wahine Boutique — 20% off regular-priced merchandise.

Hawaiian Island Creations — 20% off one regular-priced item. Exclusions apply.

HIC Surf — 20% off one regular-priced item. Exclusions apply.

Island Crepes & Lemonade — 10% off crepes, lemonade, soda and water.

Island Sole — Additional 50% off footwear markdowns.

Jamba Juice — 10% off any single item.

Kpop Friends — 5% off purchases over $100.

L’Occitane — Free verbena extra gentle soap 1.7oz with purchase of $50 or more.

Lahaina Chicken — Receive one free additional side item with a purchase of a double combo plate.

Liliha Bakery — Receive a free Liliha Bakery Tote Bag with a purchase of three dozen coco puffs.

Local Motion — Receive 25% off any single Local Motion brand tops (tees, tank tops, and jackets).

L’Occitane — Free verbena extra gentle soap 1.7oz with purchase of $50 or more.

Love at Dawn — 20% off all made in Hawaii kimonos and vintage clothing.

Lupicia — Receive a free Hawaii exclusive loose leaf tea package with a purchase of $50 or more.

mālie — Purchase three Malie full-priced products and get the fourth free.

Mama’s Spaghetti House — Receive a free upgrade to garlic bread or a free medium drink with the

purchase of a regular entrée.

Martin & MacArthur — $50 off any purchase over $500.

Maui Divers Jewelry — Complimentary Sterling Silver Whale Tail Necklace with any purchase of $300 or

more.

MICHAEL KORS — Gift with purchase with minimum purchase of $250.

Moomin Shop Hawaii — 20% off Moomin products.

Nature Republic — 20% or more store sale.

Noʻeau Designers — Spend $125 and get a free Noʻeau Kona moku tote.

Ocean Queen — 50% off store-wide, excluding books.

Pipe Dreams Surf Co. — $19.99 sale on all t-shirts, tank tops, and long sleeves.

PUREBEAUTY at Macy’s — 25% off all Aquage hair care products.

Sera’s Surf ‘N Shore — Free Salty Crew straw hat with purchase of $100 or more.

Steak & Fish Company — Receive a free medium drink with a purchase of a regular plate.

T&C Surf Designs — 30% off one single full-priced T&C Surf brand apparel or accessory item.

Tanoa — Receive a free Tanoa exclusive reusable bag with any $100 purchase.

The Alley — 10% off the entire check.

The Eye Gallery — Up to $250 off on sunglass and optical frames. 20% off prescription lenses.

Tori Richard — Buy two items and receive 15% off. Buy three or more items and receive 20% off.

Velocity Moto — 20% off all regular-priced men’s and women’s motorcycle brand t-shirts.

Vim N” Vigor Health & Fitness — 20% off a single regular-priced item.

Yummy Korean BBQ — Receive three pieces of fried mandoo for free with a purchase of a regular plate

SUMMER STAYCATION SWEEPSTAKES

Shoppers will have a chance to win one of three 4th of July Summer Staycation Sweepstakes prizes on Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page. The prize includes a $1,000 shopping spree at the mall, two-night stay in an ocean view suite at Ala Moana Hotel, facial treatment and blow-out at Hoʻāla Salon & Spa, a Local Motion boogie board and Sig Zane for Big Island Candies Amauʻu Fern Box.

Participants must follow their Instagram page to enter. They must also like the sweepstakes post and tag one friend in the comments. For more information, click here.

Ala Moana Center will be open on Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.