HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed an additional case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations located in Waikiki.

According to the DOH, the fourth case was diagnosed on April 26. The individual was a visitor who stayed a The Grand Islander hotel from April 16 to April 18.

The first three cases were all guests that stayed at that same hotel. The first case was diagnosed in June 2021. The second case was diagnosed on March 6 and March 7, and the third was diagnosed on April 2.

“Legionnaires’ disease can potentially have severe consequences, and we encourage anyone who developed symptoms following a stay at the Grand Islander to contact a physician and DOH,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

The Grand Islander said they are working closely with the DOH as they conduct their investigation.

“Our top priority at The Grand Islander is to provide a safe environment for our owners, guests, and team members… We have also engaged leading experts and, under their direction and in an abundance of caution, are implementing additional precautionary measures at The Grand Islander to ensure our safeguards are in line with best practices.” The Grand Islander

The DOH said Legionnaires’ disease cannot spread from person to person. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria. The illness is a kind of pneumonia.