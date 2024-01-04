HONOLULU(KHON2) — It’s an arduous race across the vast Pacific Ocean that will force teams to battle the sea, elements and exhaustion. It’s called the World’s Toughest Row-Pacific and it will take teams more than a month to finish. The all-female crew Full Foarce has banned together to inspire the next generation.

In six months, the four women of team Full Foarce will embark on an amazing race, rowing across the Pacific Ocean in the World’s Toughest Row.

The grueling 2,800 mile journey begins in Monterey, California, ending in Hanalei on Kauai.

Cassidy Hurd has been preparing for it since August 2022, after first hearing about it on social media.

“Actually, I heard about it on TikTok,” Hurd laughed. “I had watched a team in 2022 complete the race and the race actually ended here on Oahu. I was just completely inspired by them. Shortly after they finished, there was a post saying anybody could sign up.”

So she did. And she found rowing sisters Lauren Newton, Elaina Loveless, and Kait Miller who were willing to take on the challenge and jump on board with her.

“We actually just completed a five-day training around the island,” Hurd explained. “We do a lot of different courses: sea survival, navigation, VHF. Things like that where we have to learn different skills so that we’re able to row all the way across the ocean completely unsupported.”

While there is a safety vessel that follows the crews that are racing, Hurd said they won’t see it unless there’s an emergency.

“Which, hopefully, we won’t need help,” she said.

Physical preparation and life saving skills are only part of the challenge. The biggest hurdle lies in mental preparation.

“It’s a big factor,” Hurd explained. “A lot of teams get out there and struggle with just being in the vastness of the ocean and completely by yourself.”

Miller, 32, is the only one on the crew who’s done a race like this. She completing the World’s Toughest Row crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 2015.

She said that took 58 days.

“I couldn’t really walk properly (after),” Miller said. “I was out there for almost two months and I kind of felt like a drunken sailor. I had to hang on to my mom’s arm when I was walking. I couldn’t walk a straight line. I would bear off course. It was great to be back on land. A shower and a bed was amazing.”

She said preparing for this race is making her remember just how hard that race was.

“Now thinking back, I was like, that wasn’t that great, this part of it,” Miller explained. “So it’s kind of nice they have their little, ignorance is bliss. They don’t know what they’re getting into.”

The 28 foot boat will be the team’s home for the duration of the race, which means that they’ll be cooking, eating and sleeping there until they land in Hanalei.

They row in pairs of tow, in three hour shifts.

When they are not rowing, they’ll rest or eat, but it’s very close quarters.

“We use that to cook our food,” Miller said pointing to a metal contraption on the side of the boat.

“And this is the Taj Mahal,” she said smiling as she opened the front cabin door showing off their very tight sleeping quarters.

They’ll also have little to no privacy.

“This is our toilet, so that will be fun,” she laughed holding up a bucket at the front of the boat.

But despite all the less than ideal sacrifices they’ll be making, they believe it will be worth it.

And they plan on making the most of the experience.

“We chose to do this,” Loveless said. “Knowing we made that choice and understanding that monotony is going to come and difficulties are going to be there, but we’re doing it together. And it’s a really special thing that we get to do.”

“And I want to show other girls and women that you can chase after your dreams and you can do hard things,” Hurd said.

The race kicks-off June 8, 2024. Team Full Force expects to finish within 34 to 50 days.

They are rowing to raise awareness for two non-profit organizations: Play Like a Girl and the Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They are also holding a fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 6 at Koolau Distillery to help cover the more than $200,000 it will cost them to complete the race. Click here to find out how you can support the team.