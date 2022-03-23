HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the first official week of spring and with a new season comes tasty new recipes. Dr. Teralyn Sell is a psychotherapist who suggests food does more than just feed your hunger it also helps boost your mood.

According to Dr. Sell there are four end of winter foods to help boost brain and mental health that people can start adding to their plates now.

Her first suggestion is fatty fish like salmon. Dr. Sell said salmon is a great source of vitamin D and Omega 3 fatty acids and tryptophan. These nutrients have shown to support brain health and improve your mood.

Oatmeal is a great choice when wanting to switch up your breakfast. Dr. Sell said it’s great for blood sugar stabilization and for tryptophan. Oatmeal without the extra berries and sugar is a complex carbohydrate meaning it takes longer to break down and won’t likely spike your blood sugar. She said tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin, combine this with its blood sugar stabilizing properties and you have a grain that is great for mental health.

The third food Dr. Sell suggest eating more of are eggs. She said the yolk of an egg is rich in essential vitamins and minerals and provides a great source of protein. Just one egg contains around 37 IU of vitamin D. She said egg yolks can boost blood levels of tryptophan which is a precursor to serotonin which can help with your mood and sleep.

Lastly, Dr. Sell suggests checking your vitamin D levels and adding a supplement if you fall below average. She said getting your vitamin D levels checked a couple times a year is a smart thing to do that way you have a better understanding where you stand. Dr. Sell said vitamin D3 is best when it is in a synergistic blend with K2. However, vitamin D supplements can be toxic when taken in the incorrect dosage, so be sure to check with your doctor first.

Dr. Sell said implementing these food and supplement suggestions can give your mental health a head start as we transition into spring.