Four pygmy whales stranded on Maui recovered, released into the sea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four pygmy whales milling close to Maui’s Sugar Beach and Maalaea area from last week’s whale stranding have all gone back out sea after gaining back signs of good health says Hawaii researchers.

It will be a few more weeks until lab tests reveal what caused the enlarged lymph nodes — likely an infection — among two that beached and were euthanized.

Earlier last month, 11 pygmy whales stranded in the same area.

“Part of the analysis will answer that question as to whether we’re looking at pollutants in the water causing something or whether there’s an actual disease process,” said David Schofield of NOAA.

Scientists do not believe there is anything specific to the sugar beach area making the whales sick.

They believe whales flock to that area after falling sick deeper offshore likely due to the area’s broad bay and shallow shelf.