Four Maui residents displaced after Wailuku building fire

WAILUKU, Maui (KHON2) — Four Maui residents are without their homes after a structure fire in Wailuku that caused over $80,000 in damage.
According to the Maui Fire Department (MFD), the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at a four-unit, multi-family building on Papali Lane.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the second floor of one unit. It was brought under control at 4:02 p.m. and was fully extinguished at about 7:22 p.m.
MFD added that a 33-year-old woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Damage costs were estimated at $85,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. Maui firefighters also determined that the structure was equipped with working smoke detectors but no sprinklers.