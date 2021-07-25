Four hospitalized in hit and run accident in Maili

Critical Hit and Run accident, Maili, Hawaii, Saturday, July 24, 2021 (Courtesy: Darius Kila)

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A driver left the scene after colliding into another vehicle in Maili on Oahu.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

A vehicle with two passengers was going Honolulu bound on Farrington Highway, crossed over the double yellow line at a high speed to turn into the 76 Gas Station by Hookele Street.

Another vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Waianae man with three passengers was hit by the vehicle turning into the gas station. The passengers were two 16-year-old girls, and a 17-year-old girl.

The driver of the vehicle turning into the gas station ran away. That vehicle’s passengers, a 23-year-old Waianae woman, and a 17-year-old Kaneohe woman, were taken to a hospital in critical and serious condition.

Two of the 21-year-old Waianae driver’s passengers, were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

