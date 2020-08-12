Four endangered Hawaiian monk seals taken to Midway Atoll by US Coast Guard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four endangered Hawaiian monk seals are now safe thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard.

They flew aboard a Coast Guard HC-130 aircraft, and they were taken to Midway Atoll.

The four female pups were at the marine mammal center’s Ke Kai Ola hospital in Kona for nearly a year.

They were rescued because they were undersized and unlikely to survive on their own.

Over the past 13 years the Coast Guard, NOAA and the Marine Mammal Center have partnered to transport more than 50 Hawaiian monk seals to Midway.

