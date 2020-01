HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Councilmember, Kymberly Pine is pushing the city to switch to a four-day work week for some city employees.

It would still be a 40-hour work week.

But, Pine says that it would help reduce traffic congestion, increase worker productivity, lower energy usage and reduce carbon emissions.

In a resolution, the councilmember urges the city to add this new policy to collective bargaining agreements for many city employees.