HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Police Department said that they have responded to a four car pile up at Castle Junction on Pali Highway in Maunawili.

According to HPD, four people were taken to Castle Hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, one person has been taken to Queens Medical Center in serious condition.

EMS said that a 56-year-old female was taken to Queens. They also said that a male age 35, a female age 61 and two other adult females were taken to Castle.

HPD also said that one lane is open and that they are there to direct traffic until tow trucks can clear the area.

All other lanes are closed at this time.