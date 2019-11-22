Four accused South Kohala men face multiple drug and firearm charges

HAWAII (KHON2) — Big Island police officers executed a search warrant at a residence of Nani Waimea Street in South Kohala on Friday, November 8, around 1:50 p.m.

Officers recovered a total of 10.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a .22 caliber rifle.

Officers arrested and charged 59-year-old Jose Carpio of Kamuela, 61-year-old Facundo Yaplag of Kamuela, and 31-year-old Joseph Sullivan of Paauilo with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

Their bail was set at $2,000 each.

Officers also arrested and charged 35-year-old Kasey Hui-Ahsam with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the second-degree, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree, mandatory firearm registration, place to keep a firearm, failure to appear and contempt of court. The total bail was set at $11,450.

Yaplag posted bail and was released. As for Carpio, Sullivan, and Hui-Ahsam, they were unable to post bail and were released to the district court.

A 36-year-old female and a 35-year-old male who lives at the residence were arrested and released pending further investigation.