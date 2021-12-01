Founder of Children’s Discovery Center Loretta Yajima dies at 75

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Children’s Discovery Center (CDC), its founder Loretta Yajima, died at the age of 75, on Nov. 8, with her family by her side.

In 1987, Yajima became involved in the planning stages of the “Hawaii Children’s Museum of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology” at the Dole Cannery Square.

Eventually, that museum became the Children’s Discovery Center in Kakaako Waterfront Park. The center continues to provide educational entertainment for kids of all ages.

Yajima is survived by her husband, three daughters and six grandchildren.

