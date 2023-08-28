HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi tends to have a lot of cats roaming around. While the various animal rescue organizations throughout the islands do their best to spay and neuter, lot of stray cats go under their radar.

This leads to many uncared-for kittens or mother cats with litters that need help.

To stand in the gap, private citizens have taken it upon themselves to create rescue non-profits that focus on kitten rescue.

To talk about the world of kitten rescues in Hawaii, KHON2.com was able to catch up with Pascha Brown, founder of Sugar & Spice Kitten Rescue.

Brown became involved with fostering neo-natal kitten during the COVID-19 shutdowns. She had time on her hands and needed a healthy outlet for her energy and focus.

“During COVID, my work closed; so, I wanted to do something worthwhile rather than sitting down all day,” explained Brown. “I reached out to the humane society to find out about becoming a foster, and they set me up.”

She ended up founding her own kitten rescue and began facilitating the placement of kittens in homes and working with other kitten rescue organizations to protect and provide for stray kittens.

With kitten rescues, Brown explained, there is a much lower mortality rate amongst kittens who are fostered versus those who are simply taken to a shelter or left in the wild to fend for themselves.

So, what does it take to be a kitten foster?

“Patience and time,” said Brown.

Focus on neonatal kittens is hardest since it’s imperative that fosters be available. These kittens are a lot of work, especially the first couple of weeks; and most neonatal kittens are euthanized if there are no fosters to help.

Pregnant and nursing mommy cats are pretty easy. All you really have to do is feed mom, and she takes care of everyone else.

A flexible job is imperative. Kittens do not understand the capitalist grind; so, a job or career that allows you to spend time at home is the best for ensuring kitten survival.

Lots of cleaning is involved. Cleaning kittens, cleaning litter boxes, cleaning the home, it all takes time.

You will need to feed kittens as well as help them with water consumption.

They are not trained to use the litter; so you will have to train them. But you’ll also need to teach them how to urinate and defecate, which you will be trained to do.

Socialization is necessary. Without socialization, kittens become feral-like and are difficult to place in homes.

One needs to be patient, diligent and flexible when dealing with rescue kittens. Their lives literally depend on your ability to empathize with them.

You need to have the time to commit to the lives of the kittens.

Support is very necessary. Not just your support of the kittens’ lives, but support from the kitten rescue community. This connection helps fosters deal with issues and questions and helps ensure that no one is isolated.

Military families are especially good for becoming kitten rescuers. They often have a limited amount of time on the islands. So, fostering allows them to experience the fun that kittens and cats (and dogs) can provide without the need to leave them behind when moving to a new location.

We were also able to talk to Brandy Shimabukuro the Communications Director for the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The Hawaiian Humane Society trains anyone who wants to become a kitten rescuer. The training is free, and the HHS helps place kittens. So, you don’t have to scour your island for rescues to locate.

“The Itty-Bitty Kitty Committee is special because we do hands-on training with our fosters who are interested in doing that,” explained Shimabukuro. “If you are interested, you can apply to be an Itty-Bitty Kitty Commitee Foster; and you can decide if you can take in small litters of one to two kittens or all the way up to four or five, if possible.”

You can also contact the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals which will also provide access to becoming a kitten rescue foster.

Brown provided the following information on ways these organizations assist fosters:

These organizations will provide access to rescue kittens; so, you are not having to go out and find them.

They take care of all medical bills.

They provide supplies such as food, treats, litter, surgeries, aftercare, medications, etc…

In particular, Brown said that the humane society will bend over backwards to keep the kittens alive.

So, do you have what it takes to be a kitten foster? Be sure to check out the interview above with Brandy Shimaburkuro. She’s delves into what it takes to be a kitten foster.