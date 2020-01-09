Foster and Lili‘uokalani botanical gardens closed Thursday due to weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Foster and Lili‘uokalani botanical garden are closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

Strong winds have caused several branches falling. Out of safety, the two botanical gardens will be closed to the public.

However, Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden, Koko Crater Botanical Garden and Wahiawa Botanical Garden will remain open.

The public is urged to be cautious in gusty conditions.

The National Weather Service has continued its Wind Advisory for several parts of the state, including Oahu, until at least 6 p.m. Thursday night.