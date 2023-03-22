HONOLULU (KHON2) – With many residents shocked from the news of the Downtown Honolulu Walmart location at 1032 Fort Street Mall closing soon, some wonder what will happen to all the inventory at this two-story building.

Lauren Willis, Global Communications Director – Western U.S. with Walmart Corporate Affairs, said they expect to sell most of the merchandise in store before closing the doors on Friday, April 21. Willis also said the perishable items left after April 21 will be donated to local nonprofits.

Many customers in the area we spoke to are saddened by the news because they say it’s in the heart of many residential and work buildings. “It’s convenient for the people around here, especially people, old people like us,” Said Katherine Dingle, a frequent Walmart shopper.

The closest Walmart location to the Fort Street Mall Walmart is located near Ala Moana Center at 700 Keeaumoku Street, roughly 2.1 miles away.

Willis assures the community that the current employees working at the Fort Street Mall location will have an opportunity to continue their work at another Walmart location. There are 10 Walmart locations and two Sams Clubs in the state of Hawaii.

“We have invested in our associates, and we want to keep them in the Walmart family,” Said Willis.

As to what will happen when they close?

The Walmart, which previously was the location of a Macy’s store, will be re-evaluated for use at a later date. There is no further information on how the space will be used after April 21. One resident shopping at the Walmart said they hope the next store that fills the space will be “another place we can shop for good prices.”