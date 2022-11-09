HONOLULU (KHON2) — The end of an era for the Diamond Head Theatre because it started getting demolished this morning.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9. crews began demolishing the Ruger theatre to make room for a new theatre that has been under construction for two years already.

It is said to include larger dressing rooms, an orchestra pit and fly loft, more spaces for classes, more bathrooms, upgraded seats and concession and almost doubling the enrollment capacity.

The new theatre is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Deena Dray, Diamond Head Theatre Executive Director said, “It is pretty amazing to watch, you get to see how the theater was, the wood is coming down, like pieces of plywood so it makes me glad that we made this decision to build a theater I know some people were emotionally attached to this building.”

On Jan. 7. there is a fundraiser planned called “Raise the Curtains” where people can buy tables.

The gala will include the first onstage performance with special guest stars and an outdoor dinner under the stars.