Former workers of Love’s Bakery are now suing the company

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) are suing Love’s Bakery, alleging the company shorted health trust fund contributions after they say an audit uncovered about several hundred thousand dollars in discrepancies.

The lawsuit also alleges the bakery which closed at the end of March — owes pension fund withdrawals.

The lawsuit is also seeking interest and damages after the union alleges the bakery did not pay up after a formal demand last month.

The bakery and union have been contacted for comment, no response has been made at this time.