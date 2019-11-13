Former US army range director pleads guilty to conspiracy

67-year-old Victor Garo, a former US army range director, admitted that he helped steer federal contracts worth more than $18 million to a contractor.

According to court documents, from 2011 to 2018 Garo accepted over $100,000 worth of bribes from an employee of a federal contractor. The bribes included cash, vehicles, and firearms. Garo is scheduled to be sentenced in March of next year.

