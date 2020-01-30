Former union official sentenced 30 months for identity theft, failure to file tax returns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former union official was sentenced to 30 months in prison for identity theft and failure to file tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Nathan Lum was the former Division Director for ILWU Local 142.

From 2011 to 2017, Lum failed to file any federal or state tax returns and owed more than $280,000 in taxes.

The 62-year-old also failed to report $90,000 in payments he received from California-based “Relativity Media” company in 2012 and 2013.

And after his father passed away, from 2013 to 2016, Lum forged his father’s signatures on over 50 checks, depositing over $33,000 into his own account.

Lum was also sentenced to one year supervised release and was ordered to pay back $314,000.