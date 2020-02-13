Former television station general manager announces entry in mayoral race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new name has entered the race for mayor.

Rick Blangiardi made the announcement on Wednesday, February 12.

He’s a former University of Hawaii football player and coach., and most recently the former general manager of Hawaii News Now.

“You have my word that I will be a strong and decisive mayor who listens to all sides of an issue,” said Blangiardi. “But I’ll also be a mayor who makes firm decisions while accepting the fact. And knowing full well from years of experience that in making difficult decisions you can’t make everybody happy all the time.”