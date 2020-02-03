Former Sumo Wrestler burglarized days after father’s death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maili home of former sumo wrestler Saleva’a Atisanoe, or Konishiki as he was known inside the ring, was burglarized again.

And this latest burglary happened soon after the family was mourning the loss of Konishiki’s father Lautoa. The retired sumo star says the crime in Hawaii is only getting worse.

Atisanoe was burglarized on Saturday afternoon while he and his family were at home. He says it happened when they were grieving the loss of his father, who passed away peacefully a couple of days ago.

“While we were here, I think between the hours of 3 and 6, they probably sneak through the back hoped over the fence and sneak through the back of the home and just took her bags off the bed and left. We didn’t know it was gone,” he said.

His wife’s bags and all their important information – stolen. Sadly, the former pro sumo wrestler’s home in Maili has been burglarized before.

“If we can have a gate and all this and they still can come in even with the security stuff we used to have, if they still can come, she says I’m scared. My wife has been telling me for years already, she doesn’t want to go Hawaii,” Atisanoe said. “If they don’t change anything, Hawaii is going to get worse. I just see Hawaii going down.”

We checked Crime Mapping and learned there have been 12 burglaries since December in his neighborhood. Atisanoe wants to see stronger laws and better programs to help keep kids off the streets.

“That’s prevention because you got to start real early. Up to 6th grade they good but once they mix with the older kids and if there’s a bad kid in the crowd and that looks hip, they are going to follow,” he said.

In spite of what happened, Atisanoe is grateful he was able to spend time with his father during his last days.

“He slept with me in the same room, the same room they took the stuff from,” said the professional athlete. “He went down as a warrior. He’s a strong man, a praying man. He loved God, he loved his community. Everybody knew who he was. I’m proud to have a dad he is the reason why I’m here today he’s the reason why I’m successful I praise him because my family was built on prayers.”