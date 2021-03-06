Former stunt-kite champion flies kites with keiki at Ward Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several parents and keiki got a chance to take advantage of the strong trade winds Saturday afternoon with a kite-flying event at Ward Village. The event featured former US stunt-kite champion and founder of the Hawaii Kite-Flyers Association Robert Loera.

A total of 50 kites were offered to keiki who, along with their parents, were able to watch Loera’s acrobatic sport kite flying and let their own kites take to the sky.

The socially-distanced event ran from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Victoria Ward Park.

“What a great opportunity. There were 50 kites that were given out today. All the kids had big smiles on them. All of them made it easier than I think it looked. So yes, that’s kind of what makes it good for me, the people that were out here today,” said Loera, whose been flying kites for over 40 years.

The event will run again on Sunday, March 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.