HONOLULU (KHON2) — A community in mourning after an on-campus shooting took the lives of three University of Virginia students, including a former Hawaii man. The shooting happened aboard a chartered bus as students were returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.

The shooter believed to be 22-year-old Christopher Darnel Jones, Jr. who is a fellow student. His motive remains unclear. The victims have been identified as Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

Chandler will be missed by many within the Saint Louis School community.

“They sent the article and I couldn’t believe it,” said Eliki Tanuvasa, who attended Saint Louis School with Chandler. “I read the thing like 100 times, and I just couldn’t believe what I was reading.”

Chandler attended Saint Louis School during middle school before moving to the mainland. His former classmates are still trying to wrap their head around the tragedy.

“We did everything together. We got in trouble together. We had fun together. We would go on adventures,” said Kainalu Tumpap, former Saint Louis School classmate.

Family and friends said Chandler started his football career early playing pop warner football for the Kapolei Titans. He also showcased his abilities on the football and basketball teams as a crusader.

“We had him on our basketball team; and anytime we would run or get in trouble, he was still smiling, still running, trying to cheer everybody up. That was just who Devin was, the light of the room,” said Tanuvasa.

Chandler’s friends say he was an amazing athlete but an even better human being.

“The passion that he lives his life out with, his passion for his friends, his passion for his family, passion for football, his passion for just taking care of those around him. It’s probably the biggest thing I want everyone to remember about Devin,” Tumpap said.

Tumpap said no matter what level of success Chandler reached he was always a phone call away.

“We would just pick up the phone and give each other a call and we would just pick up and start clowning around, start making jokes like we did back every single day in middle school. Devin and our friend group that we had in middle school is definitely that brotherhood that Saint Louis School always talks about,” Tumpap said.

Now, the Saint Louis School brotherhood is extending their condolences to the rest of the University of Virginia community.

“He’ll always live on. Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. I just pray for his family. We love Devin forever, and he will always be a part of us no matter where we go,” said Tanuvasa.