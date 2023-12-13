HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Oahu resident is making history by running all the way around the island.

Alyssa Clark took just over 25 hours to complete her mission.

She ran 136 miles around the perimeter of Oahu and set a new record for the fastest time ever.

The task started in Kailua.

She ran along the Kaiwi Coast, through downtown, the leeward side, past Ka’ena Point to the North Shore. Then she ran down the windward side to end where she began, in Kailua.

“And it’s just kind of this was a celebration of how much I care about Hawaii and how much I care about the friends that I’ve made here because they’re truly some of the most important people in my life,” Clark said.

She said it was like going through a memory book of all the places she enjoyed while living here.

This was not her first major running accolade, she was the first female finisher of the HURT 100-mile trail run on Oahu earlier this year.