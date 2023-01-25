HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Bureau of Prisons correctional officer was arrested today on criminal charges related to his alleged sexual abuse of female inmates.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Rivera of Kapolei was a correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center from 2014 through 2018.

Documents continue to explain that while Rivera was on duty as a correctional officer, he allegedly committed multiple sexual acts with one inmate through threats and abuse with two other inmates under his supervision.

“As alleged, the defendant abused his position of power as a correctional officer and sexually abused multiple inmates under his supervision,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

According to officials, River is charged with six counts of sexual abuse by threats and 11 counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of life on each count of sexual abuse by threats and up to 15 years in prison on each count of sexual abuse of a ward.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General is investigating with help from the FBI.