HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former President Barack Obama is back in the islands.

He was spotted Sunday afternoon at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua. The Punahou graduate is a frequent visitor of Oahu during the winter holidays, which included visits while he was in the White House.

The country club is also one of his regular stops where he plays golf with his Punahou School buddy Bobby Titcomb.