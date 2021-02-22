Former President Barack Obama, rock icon Bruce Springsteen launch podcast

NEW YORK (KHON2) — Former President Barack Obama is teaming up with one of America’s biggest rock stars for a new podcast.
“On the surface Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common,” said Obama. “He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a black guy of mixed race born in Hawaii. He’s a rock and roll icon. I’m not as cool.”
Obama and rock icon Bruce Springsteen announce their new project “Renegades: Born in the USA” in which the pair relive their glory days.
“It made sense. If you’re gonna be a rock n roll star, you’re gonna play a guitar,” said Obama.
“Guitars were cheap,” said Springsteen. “I could actually work a job, which I did. Saved up $18, bought a cheap guitar, then I started to learn some Beetles stuff. I learned “Twist and Shout.” A couple cords of music.”
The podcast is produced by Barack and his wife Michelle’s production company Higher ground, and is part of an exclusive content deal with Spotify.
“Renegades: Born in the USA” is scheduled for eight episodes.