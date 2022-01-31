Former President Barack Obama grabs a bite to eat at local restaurant

Former President Barack Obama enjoyed dinner with his family at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Courtesy of Island Vintage Wine Bar.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Paul Kang, owner of the Island Vintage Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Center welcomed an honorary guest on Sunday, Jan. 30

According to Kang, he was nervous all day in anticipation of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

It was such an honor for me to have them at my restaurant,” said Kang. “I am very humbled that they chose to dine at Island Vintage Wine Bar, and so overwhelmed with happiness that they really enjoyed their meal and time with us.”

Kang said the Obamas were joined by Barack’s sister Maya Soetoro-Ng, along with her family and friend Bobby Titcomb.