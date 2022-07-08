WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are looking for answers after finding a dog that was viciously killed and then placed in a bin.

KHON2 learned that a former Honolulu police chief is on the case.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

It is a gruesome killing without a suspect. Former Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard now sits on the Animal CrimeStoppers Committee and told KHON2 that animal abusers are not just putting pets at risk.

“I don’t know if a lot of people know that there are actually studies that have been done that show a direct correlation between animal abuse and violence towards people,” Ballard said.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on the rooftop of 431 Nahua St. in Waikiki on Wednesday, June 15. CrimeStoppers said a witness called 911 after allegedly observing a man “slicing a dog’s throat with a large knife.”

Ballard said anger was only the first emotion she felt after hearing the details.

“I really wanted to hurt that person for doing something like that, you know, that’s your first reaction,” Ballard said. “But at the same time also get assistance so that they can straighten out their life and they won’t do this again, that would be my goal.”

Police found the dog — described as a 35 to 40-pound mixed breed with a brown and white coat — in a plastic storage bin on Diamond Head Road near a banyan tree on Thursday, June 16. The dog had a slit on its throat and was wearing a black collar with brown pin striping on it.

The deceased canine did not have tags or a license, officials are investigating whether or not it was microchipped.

A first-degree animal cruelty case has been opened; an offense that is punishable by up to five years in prison in Hawaii. Rep. Scott Nishimoto said that is not enough for a case like this.

“I would want it to be stronger,” Rep. Nishimoto said. “I know that I’ve worked with advocates over the years to pass animal cruelty laws, and it’s definitely something that I will talk to them about and look into introducing legislation next year.”

Sen. Karl Rhoads said an increased penalty for first-degree animal cruelty could be popular in the legislature.

“I think it’s a good chance it would pass,” Sen. Rhoads said, “I think it might be narrowed to either super egregious cases or serial, people who do this serially, but I think there’d be a lot of support for it.”

Ballard hopes someone out in the community knows something that could help catch a suspect.

“All you need to do is to call Animal CrimeStoppers, it’s the same number as regular CrimeStoppers,” said Ballard.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers can be reached anonymously by calling 808-955-8300.