HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Office of Hawaiian Affairs chair Colette Machado has passed away, according to an Office of Hawaiian Affairs statement.
We are shocked and saddened by today’s news of the sudden passing of former Office of Hawaiians Affairs Board Chair Colette Machado. Colette proudly served the Moloka’i and Lana’i communities for 24 years as a dedicated and committed trustee. She was a true mana wahine who spent her life in service to the Native Hawaiian community, and she will be dearly missed. Although this is a sad day at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, we will continue the work that Colette so passionately undertook as a role model in serving Native Hawaiians. Our deepest condolences and aloha go out to Uncle Myron and the Machado ʻohana.CARMEN “HULU” LINDSEY
OHA BOARD CHAIR
U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele shared the following statement on Machado’s passing.
The word ‘grassroots’ is synonymous with public service and community engagement. It is also a word closely associated with Colette Machado, who during her decades-long career in the public sector, had the ability to effect positive change for the constituents she served. Colette will be remembered for her commitment to serving the Native Hawaiian community. Her unyielding support and advocacy for the advancement of Native Hawaiians is evidenced through her work with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, State Land Use Commission, Molokaʻi Burial Council and Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission, to name a few. Maria and I extend our heartfelt condolences to her ‘ohana and loved ones. We are grateful for her significant contributions to Hawaiʻi. She will be missed.
Kaialiʻi Kahele
U.S. Congressman