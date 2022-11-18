HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former adult correctional officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting an inmate and multi-year conspiracy for covering up abuse in a 2015 incident, according to officials.

Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials said that the inmate was not violent when the officers started to punch and kick the inmate.

Taum encouraged them to continue, officials said.

The inmates jaw, eye sockets and nose broke as a result of the assault.

Over the years, Taum allegedly wrote false reports, submitted false statements and even provided false testimony to cover up the abuse.

“This case highlights how the FBI will vigorously investigate and hold

accountable any individual who violates the civil rights of an inmate,” said FBI

Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

He continued, “We are committed in ensuring that every

citizen—whether free or incarcerated—can exercise their protected liberties without

fear of violence. This case should deter others in a position of power from such

behavior in the future.”

Taum was sentenced on Nov. 16, 2022.