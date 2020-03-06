Former Navy sailor sentenced 120 months for arranging to have sexual activity with 3 little girls

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, smartphone apps are shown, in Miami, USA. Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, released a new set of standards aimed at protecting children’s online personal details privacy for social media sites, games and other online services. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Navy sailor was sentenced in federal court on March 5 to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for attempted sexual enticement of three young girls on social media.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael David Kirk will have to pay a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Kirk pled guilty to the crime on November 13, 2019.

According to court documents and information presented in court, Kirk was in contact with someone who he believed to be was a woman on a social media application. He arranged a meeting so that he could engage in sexual activity with her three young children, ages 6, 9, and 11 years old.

Kirk was later identified and arrested.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.