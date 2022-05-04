HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kirk Caldwell announced on Wednesday, May 4 that he will not be running for Hawaii governor due to lack of funding, momentum, and timing.

“After much thought and deep consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the race for Governor of the State of Hawai’i,” said Caldwell.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Caldwell said all candidates for major office weigh the viability of their campaigns every day, or at least they should.

“Therefore, I have determined that, though it would be a privilege to serve, continuing my campaign for governor is not something I should continue. I know that there will be a right time and a right place for me in some future role,” said Caldwell.