Former Honolulu Mayor Eileen R. Anderson dies at 93, flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first woman to ever hold the office of Mayor in the City and County of Honolulu (CCH), Eileen R. Anderson, passed away on Nov. 3 at the age of 93.

“The City and County of Honolulu mourns the lost of former Mayor Eileen Anderson,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. “She defeated one of the most powerful and influential people in the history of Honolulu politics. She was a terrific role model for all young girls, and for all the scrappy underdogs who dream of great things.”

Blangiardi said Anderson’s contributions to the City will live on in perpetuity.

According to CCH, Anderson served as the State of Hawaii’s first Director of the Department of Budget and Finance under Governor George Ariyoshi. In 1980, she defeated incumbent mayor Frank Fasi with 70% of the vote. That year, she was named Hawaii Business Magazine “Woman of the Year.”

Besides serving the state, she personally served the community through nonprofits which include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Aloha United Way, and Liliuokalani Trust.

She was known to serve with her husband Clifford Anderson at Calvary Episcopal Church and at Kaneohe Little League where Clifford served as League President between 1960 to 1963, according to CCH.

Patricia Anderson, daughter of Eileen Anderson said her parents spent their careers in public and community service.

“We knew well of their love and dedication to the people of Hawaii,” Patricia Anderson said. With the job of leading the City and County of Honolulu, came the responsibility of making difficult decisions that wouldn’t please everyone.”

Mayor Blangiardi will honor Eileen Anderson and has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all City facilities on Wednesday.