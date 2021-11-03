Former Maui Police officer sentenced to 30 months in prison for corruption, bribery, soliciting sexual relationship

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former officer with the Maui Police Department (MPD) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for “public corruption in the form of honest services wire fraud” after pleading guilty to engaging in bribery for soliciting a sexual relationship.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Brandon Charles Saffeels of Maui pled guilty in May 2021 for engaging in a bribery scheme.

In this scheme, he solicited a sexual relationship with a female motorist in exchange for him helping her during her trial.

“Brandon Saffeels betrayed our expectation that law enforcement officers will not take advantage of their authority for personal benefit. This prosecution demonstrates our determination to hold public officials accountable for criminal abuse of their positions.” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Judith A. Philips

In July 2019, then-MPD Officer Saffeels arrested a female for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Officials reported that after she was released from police custody, Saffeels texted the female and told her he would help her beat the case brought against her by the Maui County Prosecuting Attorney.

Saffeels said he would give a perjured testimony at her trial so that the court would either throw her case out or the jury would rule in her favor, but she had to meet him in person. During this exchange, Saffeels also told the female to go to his house and bring clothes.