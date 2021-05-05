Former Maui police officer pleads guilty to federal charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The former Maui police officer accused of sending inappropriate texts and phone calls to three women he arrested pled guilty in federal court to seven counts of “honest services wire fraud” on Wednesday, May 5.

The accused former officer is Brandon Saffeels, who was terminated in November 2019.

Saffeels was arrested in 2019 after the women spoke out that he made offers to let them off the hook after arresting them if they would return the favor.

He was initially charged by the State but those charges were later dropped.

Saffeels is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 13.