Former Maui police officer in trouble again for allegedly trying to solicit sex with minors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Maui police officer, about to serve a prison sentence, now faces even more time behind bars. Brandon Saffeels is accused of allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

The Maui Police Department (HPD) said Saffeels was one of six men arrested over the weekend during Operation Keiki Shield. All men were accused of trying to solicit sex with minors, who are actually officers posing as kids online.

Saffeels was already supposed to turn himself in to authorities in January to serve two and a half years in federal prison for another crime.

“It is extremely unnerving to hear that somebody that has been convicted of a crime that stems from sexual offense is now being charged with another sexual offense that involves a minor.” Megan Kau, a defense attorney

Megan Kau, a defense attorney, is not involved in the case, but she added that there is usually a two to three-week gap when a defendant is sentenced until they go to prison. However, due to COVID, judges have allowed for more time.

Saffeels has been charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child, Indecent Electronic Display and Solicitation of a Minor for Prostitution. His bail was set at $500,000.

Court records show Saffeels’ text messages with the officer referred to as Chatter:

Suspect: How old are u

Suspect: Upfront. I want a sexy pic lol

Chatter: cool. Plz don’t judge but im13. Just hate stupid kids my age.

Suspect: Send me something.

Saffeels plead guilty to public corruption charges in 2020 for soliciting a sexual relationship with a woman that he arrested for DUI and was sentenced in November 2021. Records said he called and texted her, saying he would lie in court to get her charges dropped.

With this latest arrest, the judge could throw out the plea deal for the earlier crime. Kau said Saffeels will face the same judge for the new charges, who will likely impose a harsher sentence if he is found guilty.

“This judge, who was the same judge in his initial case, can now factor in the fact that he was pending self-surrender in order to increase his time on the second case,” explained Kau.

We reached out to Saffeels’ attorney and he did not respond.