HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dwayne Yuen, a former Oahu youth basketball coach accused of having sexually explicit photos of a minor, was described as a “prolific and aggressive child predator” by prosecutors in court documents.

Yuen is charged with sending sexually explicit messages to a former player when she was 17 and federal prosecutors want Yuen to stay in custody until his trial.

They also allegedly said in documents that Yuen “took advantage of his position to groom, and abuse vulnerable children.”

According to prosecutors, Yuen has a history of contacting, threatening and harassing his victims.

Prosecutors allege that Yuen messaged one of his victims “well over 250 times within one hour.”

Court documents said that law enforcement has interviewed other potential victims.

A hotline has been set up for other victims to come forward.

KHON reached out to Yuens’ attorney for comment and we are waiting to hear back.