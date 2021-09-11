Former Maui man goes missing during visit; Police seek public’s help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are asking the public for their help in finding 52-year-old John “Jack” Bickley.

Police said Bickley previously lived in Maui and visited the Valley Isle from Arizona on Friday, Aug. 27. His family reportedly last had contact with him on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Bickley was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 10, according to Maui police. Officials are unaware of where Bickley was residing during his recent visit.

Authorities described Bickley as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Bickley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui police non-emergency number at (808)-244-6400.