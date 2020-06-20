Former manager at a Hilo credit union charged in massive cash theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brazen bank theft has been charged in federal court, but this time the suspected culprit was inside the building for years.

Federal prosecutors have charged Angela Domingo with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union in Hilo over a period of several years while she served as the operations manager.

Prosecutors say the first sign of trouble was when a co-worker saw Domingo slip a $100 bill into her pocket in the vault in October 2017. Domingo was immediately put on leave and a cash audit went on to reveal a loss of at least $637,000. Meanwhile $810,000 dollars cash deposits had turned up in a variety of accounts in Domingo’s relatives’ names over a period of three years. Management notified federal authorities.

“The facts alleged in the criminal complaint indicate that the defendant lined her own pockets by siphoning funds from a credit union in the Hawaii island community,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawaii: “Prosecutions like these put bank employees who steal funds, instead of safeguarding them, on notice that there are consequences for this kind of criminal conduct.”

The credit union says member accounts were not affected.

“Ms. Domingo was permanently released after being interviewed numerous times while on administrative leave when evidence gathered showed she had embezzled money from the vault,” said James Takamine, CEO of CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union. “Since that time, we have elevated our internal controls to prevent this from happening again. All of our member deposits continue to be insured by the National Credit Union Administration. The federal indictment of Angela Domingo brings closure to this very troubling and unfortunate occurrence.”

Investigators say Domingo told them she did it, and said it was because she thought she was unappreciated and underpaid, saying it “felt like an addiction.”

They say she laughed in an interview with federal agents then said, “I’m sorry, it’s like stupid funny.”

